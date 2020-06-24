Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss COVID-19 fight

The Turkish president spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart over the phone to discuss cooperation in fight against the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 478,300 people worldwide, with over 9.29 million confirmed cases and more than 4.66 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.