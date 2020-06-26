Trade turnover between Turkey, Tajikistan slides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Tajikistan in April 2020 decreased by slightly over $12.4 million compared to the same period of last year, having made up $16.7 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

"In April 2020, Turkey’s export to Tajikistan amounted to $7.7 million, and import from Tajikistan - $9 million," the ministry said.

In the first four months of this year, trade turnover between Turkey and Tajikistan went down by $7.4 million compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to nearly $90.9 million.

"From January through April 2020, Turkey’s export to Tajikistan amounted to $45.1 million, and import from Tajikistan – $45.7 million," the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in April 2020 went down by 25 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019 and made up $51.6 billion. Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu