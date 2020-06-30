Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia decreased, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

The number of Turkish citizens, who visited Georgia through ISKUR for the employment purposes, decreased by 54.5 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

ISKUR stressed that 20 Turkish citizens visited Georgia through ISKUR during the reporting period.

From January through May 2020, 4,288 Turkish citizens went abroad via ISKUR, which is 50.2 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

Some 41,235 citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in Turkey in May 2020, 35.6 percent of them accounted for women, while 64.4 percent - men.

Some 97.1 percent of the total number of those provided with jobs in May 2020 accounted for the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey reached 3.5 million people in May 2020, 48.4 percent of them accounted for women while 51.6 percent - men.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu