Over 175,000 recover from coronavirus in Turkey with 1,192 new daily cases

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll now stands at 19 as 1,192 new cases were registered on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking during a press conference, stated that the total number of recoveries in the country has surpassed 175,000.

A total of 2,311 COVID-19 patients recovered in a single day from the virus, Koca said following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

Turkey registered 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day and the total number of infections nationwide reached 201,098, showed the data.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,150, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted over 52,000 tests for the disease since Monday, raising the overall count to over 3.43 million.

Nearly 54% of all COVID-19 patients in the country are in the metropolis city of Istanbul, Koca said.

He noted that there had been a decreasing trend in the average age of COVID-19 cases over the last month, with most cases occurring between the ages of 25 and 45.

Koca stressed that the idea that the virus had weakened and that its spread had slowed was misleading and lacked scientific evidence.

"Anyone who is conscious about the COVID-19 pandemic and complies with the rules is a hero that saves lives in today's conditions," he added.