Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 203,456 in total
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul.3
Trend:
Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,172 on Friday, as the total cases climbed to 203,456, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.
Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,186, the minister tweeted.
A total of 1,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 178, 278 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said.
Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.
Latest
Erdogan: Some countries' statements on Hagia Sophia - direct interference in Turkey's internal affairs
Ayan Aliyeva, CEO of A-Level Education Group: “The Foundation program is a 100% guarantee of admission to a range of leading universities around the world”
Huseyn Abdullayev, who scored the maximum number of points at the final exams: ‘My biggest dream is to enter Baku Higher Oil School’