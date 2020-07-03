Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 203,456 in total

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul.3

Trend:

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,172 on Friday, as the total cases climbed to 203,456, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,186, the minister tweeted.

A total of 1,313 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 178, 278 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.