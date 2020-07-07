Turkey's export of electrical goods to Italy dropping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 7

Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Italy dropped by 34.76 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $138.7 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to Italy reduced by 52.31 percent in May 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, making up $24.2 million.

In the first five months of 2020, export of electrical goods from Turkey to international markets decreased by 18.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, export of electrical goods from Turkey made up 6.2 percent of the country's total exports.

In May 2020, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $671.8 million to world markets, which is 35.5 percent less compared to May 2019.

Export of electrical goods from Turkey in May 2020 amounted to 6.7 percent of the country's total exports.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported $10.3 billion worth of electrical goods to foreign markets.

