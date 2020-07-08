Turkey's export of steel to China spikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 8

Export of steel from Turkey to China soared by 74.9 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, having stood at over $6.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, steel exports from Turkey to China rose by 50.1 percent compared to May 2019, and exceeded $1.2 million.

Export of steel from Turkey to world markets dropped by 22.9 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $4.8 billion

According to the ministry, the overall export of steel from Turkey made up 7.9 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

"In May 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $817.7 million abroad, which is 39.7 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry noted.

Turkey’s steel export in May this year amounted to 8.2 percent of the country's total export.

During the last 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $12.3 billion.

In April 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $903.1 million to the world markets, which is 26.9 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of $12.9 billion.

