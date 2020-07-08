Missing migrant boat found 10 days after sinking in Lake Van

A boat that had carried migrants was located Wednesday by Turkish security forces, 10 days after it sank on June 30, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Search and rescue teams used scanning techniques for 10 days to try to find the missing boat, which sank three days after setting sail.

Finally, on Wednesday, the boat was located at a depth of 106.5 meters (349 feet), the Van governorship announced.

The work to remove the boat from the water started immediately following the discovery of its location.

Thirteen bodies had been recovered from the lake before the boat was located.

Lake Van is close to the border with Iran and sits on a path that migrants and refugees, particularly those from Afghanistan, have been using to enter Turkey with the hope of reaching Europe.