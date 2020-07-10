Turkey strengthening security measures in public places due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is strengthening security measures in public places, in particular in the markets, due to the spread of COVID-19, and respective proposal was made by the Ministry of Health, Trend reports on July 10 referring to the local media outlets.

According to the media, a representative of the ministry should be present in all the markets, who will inform the population about COVID-19.

Also, staff of the markets, according to the proposed new requirements, must change uniforms daily.

In addition, it is reported that the social distance in the markets has been increased from two to four meters.

The exits and entrances to the markets should be separate.

Moreover, non-cash payments should be preferred and the sale of children's toys prohibited in the markets.

Turkey’s daily COVID19 death toll Friday came to 22, while a total of 5,300 people have died from the virus so far.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 210,000, with 1,024 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu