Turkey registers 21 new coronavirus deaths, 1300 recoveries

21 new COVID-19 fatalities have been registered in Turkey over the last 24 hours, with over 1,300 recoveries, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

1,016 new cases were reported, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 211,981, Koca added, continuing that a total of 5,344 people had died from the virus so far.

The health minister also announced that 1,334 people had recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of overall recovered patients to 193,217. Turkey has also carried out 48,813 tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests now exceeds more than 3.9 million.

Since the normalization process started back in June, Turkey has seen fewer drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly in the 1,000s. Although there has been no major increase in the number of new cases nor deaths, with thousands of people recovering each day, the country recently accelerated efforts to take the situation under control.