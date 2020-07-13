Iran's import of Turkish clothing slumps since early 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to Iran slumped by 97.1 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and stood at slightly over $3.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on June 18.

In May 2020, the export of ready-made clothing from Turkey to Iran plunged by 91.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $312,000.

Turkey’s export of ready-made clothing to world markets dropped by 26.1 percent in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $5.6 billion.

Turkey’s ready-made clothing export for the reporting period amounted to 9.1 percent of the country’s total export for the same period of this year.

In May 2020, Turkey exported ready-made clothing worth $840.2 million to foreign markets, which is 48.2 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s ready-made clothing export in May of this year amounted to 8.4 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the ready-made clothing in the amount of over $15.6 billion.

