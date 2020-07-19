Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases fall for 7th consecutive day
Turkey on Saturday reported 918 new COVID-19 cases as daily infections fell for seventh consecutive day, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
With the latest figures, Turkey's total caseload rose to 218,717.
The coronavirus death toll reached 5,475 with 17 new fatalities over the past day.
Meanwhile, 1,179 more patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to 201,013.
According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, five provinces with most new cases in the last three days are Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Konya, Diyarbakir.
Artvin, Tunceli, Bayburt, Kırklareli, Bartın, on the other hand have reported the fewest new infections in the same period.
