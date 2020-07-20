Turkey reports 931 new COVID-19 cases, 220,572 in total

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 931 on Monday, while the total cases climbed to 220,572, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 17 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,508, the minister said at a press conference.

Turkish health professionals conducted 43,404 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,316,781, he added.

A total of 992 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 203,002 in Turkey, said Koca.