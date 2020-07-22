Turkey reports 21 COVID-19 deaths as new infections remain below 1,000

Turkey reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row with 933 registered cases in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 198,820 out of a total of 216,873 infections.

Announcing the country's daily coronavirus figures on Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 933 new infections were found from the 42,411 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 216,873.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 reached 198,820 with 1,087 patients declared coronavirus free over the past day.

Since the normalization process started in June, Turkey has seen drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly around 1,000.

There has been no major increase either in the number of new cases or in the death toll. In the meantime, thousands of people have recovered each day as the country accelerated efforts to bring the situation under control.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 570,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.