Turkey's five-month export to EU lowers

Turkey's export to the European Union countries decreased by 24.3 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to slightly over $25.2 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on July 6.

During the reporting period, Turkey's export to the EU countries amounted to 41.1 percent of the country’s total export.

Turkey's export to the EU countries in May 2020 fell by 44.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, having slightly exceeded $3.9 billion.

"Turkey's export to the EU countries amounted to 39.8 percent of the country’s total export for May 2020," the ministry said.

Turkey's import from the EU countries dipped by 7.1 percent from January through May 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $25.9 billion.

"Turkey's import from the EU countries made up 31.4 percent of the country’s total import from January through May 2020," the ministry also noted.

In May 2020, Turkey's import from the EU countries declined by 36.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at slightly over $4 billion. Meanwhile, this indicator made up 30.4 percent of the country’s total import for the month.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in May 2020 amounted to over $23.3 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 40.9 percent compared to May 2019, having stood at over $9.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in May 2020 went down by 27.8 percent compared to May of last year and amounted to $13.3 billion.

According to the ministry, in the first five months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover made up $144.1 billion.

From January through May 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 19.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $ 61.5 billion, the ministry said.

It was also noted that Turkish imports dipped by 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having made up $82.5 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

