Turkey to use local teams to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Turkish government will establish "neighborhood inspection teams" to enforce the measures against the COVID-19, according to a circular Turkey's interior ministry sent to governorates, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The members of state institutions, local administrations, law enforcements and school officials will be responsible for these teams.

Turkey confirmed 1,192 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 249,309, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,974, he noted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 65,956 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,725,242, he said.

A total of 997 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 230,969 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 679, he stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.