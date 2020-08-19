Turkey opens 1st integrated solar panel manufacturing facility

Turkey 19 August 2020 21:46 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey opens 1st integrated solar panel manufacturing facility

Turkey on Wednesday witnessed the opening of the country's first and Europe and the Middle East’s only integrated solar panel manufacturing facility, which promises to further develop the country's renewable energy resources.

Established in Ankara's Başkent Organized Industrial Zone, the major solar ingot-wafer-module-cell production factory of Kalyon Holding was opened in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The facility will be operated through an investment of $400 million (TL 2.9 billion) at a 100,000-square-meter (nearly 25-acre) closed area and will employ 1,400 people, Erdogan said in his speech.

“I believe the facility will take our country to leadership in the solar panel industry,” he stressed.

The factory will manufacture solar panels with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) per year, the president noted. “We are going to prevent millions of dollars’ worth of imports of solar panels and components," Erdogan said.

“Turkey has come to a position in renewable energy area where it can manufacture technology,” Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in his speech at the ceremony, expressing belief that the country will move forward in other areas of technology as well.

Also addressing the ceremony, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said the facility would help prevent nearly $100 million worth of imports each year.

“Our factory, which came to life with an investment of $400 million, will be the world's only fully integrated solar panel plant operating under one roof," he said.

Turkey has managed to become ninth in the world and third in Europe among countries that have increased their installed solar power capacity since it started bringing solar plants into action in 2014, Donmez said.

With the commissioning of the plant, the share of solar energy in electricity production in Turkey will increase by 25% and the annual emission of 2 million tons of carbon dioxide will be prevented, the minister added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Kalyon Holding Chairman of the Board Cemal Kalyoncu stressed the facility was a very important investment in the field of national energy.

Kalyoncu also pointed out that the factory is the first and only fully integrated factory in the world that combines all stages of solar panel production, including research and development (R&D), under a single roof.

Kalyon's facility will produce components for Turkey’s biggest solar power plant, which will be established in the Karapınar district of the central Anatolian province of Konya as part of the first solar Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tender with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

Kalyon Holding, together with a South Korean Hanwha Q-Cells consortium, won the tender for Turkey's biggest solar power plant project – the Karapınar Renewable Energy Resources Zone Project – in March 2017 at a cost of $0.0699 per kilowatt-hour. However, Hanwha will not continue with the project, and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) has stepped in to construct the facility and to provide an additional two years of technical assistance after the turnkey contract expires.

CETC is one of the biggest companies in China and is known for building China's first satellite, airborne radar and guided missiles, and for developing and manufacturing electronics.

Under the tender rules, solar components are to be produced locally, and the tender also stipulates that local engineers should constitute 80% of the project's workforce.

The construction of the module cell factory to produce four units – ingot, wafer, module and cell – was inaugurated at a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2017.

The factory will have an R&D center for the development of solar power technologies. The center will employ about 100 engineers.

The components produced at the facility will be used for Karapınar YEKA in the first three years of operations, after which the Turkish company might explore supplying other local projects and international markets.

“The factory will add to the dynamism of the renewable energy industry,” Dönmez said in his speech.

The facility holds a significant place in Turkey’s national energy policy.

“One by one, we are taking steps to end our country’s external dependency,” Albayrak said. “We are starting to produce our national energy with our clean and independent energy technology,” the minister said on Twitter prior to the opening.

Two-thirds of the country’s electricity generation is derived from domestic and renewable resources, Albayrak added. “Turkey’s electricity generation from domestic and renewable resources reached 90% on May 24," he said.

The country plans to boost its wind and solar capacity by 10,000 MW each year over the coming decade through YEKA. Donmez announced plans to hold YEKA tenders for solar energy in a new form, known as “mini YEKA,” which are due to be held in October.

Of the two types of technology most widely utilized in solar panels worldwide, Kalyon’s panel facility will produce the higher efficient monocrystalline solar panels rather than polycrystalline solar cells.

Monocrystalline solar panels are currently the most widely used worldwide and are even expected to become more widespread in the future.

‘Turkey regaining pre-epidemic momentum'

Regarding the coronavirus situation, Erdogan said the outbreak in Turkey "is still under control" despite a slight rise in cases over recent days.

As of Tuesday, Turkey reported 251,805 COVID-19 infections, while the total recovery tally stood at 232,913, according to the Health Ministry data. The country's death toll stood at 6,016.

"We see that air traffic has regained the momentum it lost (due to the pandemic)," he said, adding that the arrival of a large number of Russian, Ukrainian, and German tourists has lifted Turkey's tourism sector.

He said the production industry's strong performance in June put Turkey among the top five fastest recovering economies in the world.

There was a 17.6% increase in Turkey's monthly production in June, the president said.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey's economy has regained its pre-epidemic momentum despite externally-caused challenges, vowing all possible efforts to further improve the situation.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multi-fold
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multi-fold
Iran declares volume of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province
Iran declares volume of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province
Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick
Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey opens 1st integrated solar panel manufacturing facility Turkey 21:46
Dairy processing plant meeting int'l standards to appear in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 21:34
Over 1,200 tourists visited Georgia between Jul 22 – Aug 15 Georgia 21:31
Iran president vows continued resistance against U.S. sanctions Politics 21:14
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to ensure dev't of Fergana region Business 21:01
Retail trade turnover of enterprises grows in Azerbaijan Business 20:06
Iran Ministry of Energy to ensure purchase of Caspian Sea water Business 19:49
Turkey reveals data on seven-month cargo shipment from Algeria via its ports Turkey 19:13
Azerbaijan announces its seven-month statistics on precious metal mining Business 19:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 18:33
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 18:30
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured Europe 18:26
France's seven-month demand for Turkey-made cement up Turkey 18:24
Uzbekistan increases production of consumer goods Business 18:22
Iran to turn West Azerbaijan Province into petrochemical hub Business 18:18
Iran discloses volume of products transited via Hormozgan Province Transport 18:13
Passenger transportation drops in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 18:12
Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs Europe 18:10
Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings US 18:10
Prices on secondary housing in Baku drop Economy 18:01
Ambassador: US fully supports Azerbaijan’s independence, stability, and prosperity Politics 17:54
Azercell mobile apps available now in “Kabinetim”! Society 17:40
Uzbek Ipoteka-Bank provides financial support to small enterprises in Fergana region Business 17:37
CNPC in Turkmenistan announces tender for provision of services Tenders 17:36
Kazakhstan designing program to support pharmaceutical industry amid COVID-19 Business 17:33
Number of containers transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway over seven months unveiled Transport 17:29
Cement export from Turkey to China down in January-July 2020 Turkey 17:28
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 22 Oil&Gas 17:28
Turkey's steel exports to France shrinks Turkey 17:25
COVID-related downturn in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to be lower compared to other countries Business 17:24
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multi-fold Finance 17:20
Turkmen citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 17:19
Vegetable production up in Azerbaijan Business 17:16
Colonel General: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises - one of last warnings to Armenia Politics 17:13
Azerbaijan confirms 162 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:10
Iran declares volume of loans issued to enterprises in Semnan Province Finance 16:59
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector rises Business 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices show uptick Finance 16:55
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases by 0.9% in 2Q2020 Georgia 16:37
Measuring Impact to Drive Lasting Change Other News 16:33
Iranian Minister talks about plans on new technology ICT 16:30
Kazakhstan's revenue from passenger transportation via road decreases Transport 16:19
Nominations Open for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Society 16:16
Iran's copper exports doubled Business 16:15
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 16:13
Turkmen natural leather processing company starts exporting its products Business 16:11
Turkey's trade turnover with Uzbekistan grows Turkey 16:09
Azerbaijan's GDP decreases marginally Finance 16:06
White House allocates $2M to Azerbaijan to develop women-led business Society 16:05
UK inflation jumps in July as clothes shops shun summer sales Europe 16:01
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy headlamps via tender Tenders 15:51
China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations Other News 15:51
United States Oil Fund gets Wells notice from SEC US 15:32
Iran pays coronavirus related unemployment insurance Society 15:25
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan down slightly amid COVID-19 Business 15:17
Number of employed in industrial sector of Iran's Semnan Province revealed Business 15:16
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 15:14
Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about $6.5 billion US 15:11
Volume of cargo transited via Azerbaijan along North-South route increases Transport 15:06
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 14:58
Branch of Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction, installation work Tenders 14:51
Finland's Prime Minister says COVID test negative Europe 14:44
Turkmenstan’s Mary region supplies vegetables to domestic market Business 14:42
UK government and Heathrow work on testing as quarantine alternative Europe 14:38
Iran reveals amount of money paid to wheat farmers in Fars Province Business 14:34
Letter on Armenia's irresponsible actions published as UNGA & UNSC document Politics 14:33
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, export capacity Oil&Gas 14:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on seven-month trade turnover with its major partners Finance 14:14
Owners of empty houses to be notified about taxes in Iran Business 14:07
OPEC+ meets to review compliance with oil cuts Oil&Gas 13:58
German-Austrian-Swedish consortium implements project in mining sector of Uzbekistan Business 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 19 Society 13:57
Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province exports honey to five countries Business 13:55
Uzbekistan to start mass vaccination in autumn-winter 2020 Uzbekistan 13:55
Azerbaijan discloses data on imports over seven months Business 13:48
Value of shares sold by Iranian companies revealed Finance 13:45
Uzbek apples fill fruit market of Russia's Novosibirsk Region Business 13:23
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 13:21
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:21
Eurasian Group to assess Turkmenistan's compliance with FATF recommendations Turkmenistan 13:21
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's securities in high demand Finance 13:17
Iran discloses volume of petrochemical products' transported via Mahabad Railway Transport 13:10
Turan Drilling & Engineering to manage BP procurement activity in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkmenistan, Russia to strengthen security cooperation Turkmenistan 13:06
Status of prospective oil & gas structures in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:04
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 12:45
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues growing Finance 12:44
Iranian government to review comments of heads of powers Business 12:42
Indonesia reports 1,902 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths Other News 12:41
Production of Iran's South Pars Gas Company grows Oil&Gas 12:39
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to continue flexing down production through 2022 Business 12:38
Brazil fires threaten world's largest wetland Other News 12:37
Philippines reports 4,650 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths Other News 12:36
Azerbaijan's seven-month oil production down - Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan reveals amount of extracted licorice root Business 12:16
Volume of gas export from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field revealed Oil&Gas 12:04
Russia reports 4,828 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:57
Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach Europe 11:56
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: journey back to Jan.-July 2020 Oil&Gas 11:26
Uzbekistan's Agrobank supports drip irrigation introduction in rural areas Finance 11:23
All news