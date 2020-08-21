Turkey’s daily coronavirus cases surpass 1,400

Turkey on Monday confirmed 1,412 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19, while the country conducted 92,301 tests to diagnose the virus, taking the total tally to more than 6.06 million, according to the country's health minister Fahrettin Koca, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total number of registered cases rose to 251,805. Koca added that nearly 9,400 filiation units were actively working on the ground.

The number of recoveries reached up to 234,797 as of Tuesday evening, with 882 more patients having overcome the disease.

Public negligence of strict coronavirus measures, including mandatory mask-wearing and self-isolation orders for positive patients, is largely blamed for the steady number in new cases.

In the past two weeks, the Interior Ministry has started weekly simultaneous nationwide checks for compliance, while local governorates carry out random inspections.