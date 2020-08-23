Turkey reports 1,309 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Turkey Saturday reported 1,309 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

New infections were spotted in more than 93,000 tests carried out over the past day, Koca said in his daily report shared on Twitter. As of Saturday, Turkey’s total number of coronavirus cases stands at 257,032, while the country's death toll increased to 6,102.

The minister also said 801 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 236,370.

Koca warned that the number of new infections has been higher than the number of patients recovering from the virus for quite a while, cautioning to uphold the measures to stop the virus from further spreading

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.