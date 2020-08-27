Erdogan, Trump discuss regional developments, East Med

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on regional developments and tensions in Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan reminded Trump that Turkey is not the party creating instability in the Eastern Mediterranean. He stressed that Turkey proved with "concrete actions" that it wants to reduce tensions and establish dialogue on the matter.

On Wednesday Erdoğan said during a commemoration ceremony that Turkey would take whatever they are entitled to in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black seas. "We will not make any concessions," he said.

The president noted that the same way Turkey does not set its eyes on other countries’ territory, sovereignty, or interests, it expects others to do the same for Turkey.