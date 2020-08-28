Turkey starting to test coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey begins testing of coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports on August 28 referring to the local media outlets.

According to the media outlets, 700 volunteers from different provinces of the country will take part in the testing.

The testing will start in early September.

As earlier reported, 26 more people lost their lives in Turkey over the last 24 hours because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Turkey confirmed 1,491 new COVID-19 cases on August 27, bringing the total number of cases to 263,998.

Some 995 patients recovered from COVID-19 over the past day. The total number of recoveries reached 240,792.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus has claimed 831,586 lives in 188 countries and regions. The U.S, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 24.45 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 17 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

