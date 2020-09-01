Turkmenistan increases electrical goods supplies from Turkey

Turkey 1 September 2020 09:19 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan increases electrical goods supplies from Turkey
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for July 2020
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for July 2020
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile
Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.5 billion
Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.5 billion
Latest
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (August 24-28) Finance 10:36
Greece more than doubles imports of Azerbaijani products Business 10:26
Turkmenistan increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:25
Iran looks to develop strategic relations with neighbors, Rouhani says Business 10:21
Turkey postpones its flights to Iran again Transport 10:17
UN OCHA talks Turkmenistan’s measures to fight COVID-19 impact Turkmenistan 10:11
SOCAR Polymer remains export leader in Azerbaijan's private sector Business 10:08
Iranian currency rates for September 1 Society 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Seven-month trade data of Azerbaijan, Portugal revealed Business 10:01
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for July 2020 Turkey 10:00
Import of Turkish clothes by Uzbekistan drops sharply World 10:00
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile Other News 09:59
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op on seed production Economy 09:19
Turkmenistan increases electrical goods supplies from Turkey Turkey 09:19
Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.5 billion ICT 08:56
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy electric actuator Tenders 08:49
Iran announces new travel rules amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 08:49
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port Business 08:47
France's import of carpets from Turkey plunges Turkey 08:46
China's August export orders shake off COVID gloom, fuelling factory expansion: Caixin PMI Economy 08:27
Georgia, World Bank sign deal for ‘Log-in-Georgia’ project to provide internet access to half a million people Finance 08:05
Araghchi discusses preserving JCPOA with Austrian FM in Vienna Politics 07:58
Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation deal Finance 07:55
Carnegie Moscow Center talks economic development of Uzbekistan Business 07:53
Kyrgyzstan launches project on consulting and legal support for rural women Kyrgyzstan 07:51
S. African police working hard to curb violence against women: minister Other News 07:21
Zoom raises annual revenue target on remote work boost ICT 06:32
Spain's consumer prices fall in August as COVID-19 affects holiday sales Finance 05:43
Latvian economy shrinks 5.4 pct in H1 Economy 04:58
Air Namibia's operations continue to be hampered by COVID-19 pandemic Transport 04:05
Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown Other News 03:19
Foreign students in Russia can begin academic year without restrictions Russia 02:27
Sudan gov't, opposition sign peace deal to end decades of conflict Other News 01:33
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center Russia 00:45
Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named Arab World 31 August 23:56
Turkey outpaces peers as economy shrinks 9.9% in Q2 due to COVID-19 Economy 31 August 23:41
Volume of non-life insurance market increases in Azerbaijan Finance 31 August 23:35
Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Country’s path of development Kyrgyzstan 31 August 23:25
EU Ambassador to Georgia: how victory is achieved at parliamentary elections more important than who wins Georgia 31 August 23:18
Demand for Turkish cement growing in Israeli construction market Turkey 31 August 23:11
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded at Iran’s Khorramshahr port Business 31 August 22:47
Uzbekistan’s import of carpets from Turkey declines Turkey 31 August 22:10
Business development agency to support Miniboss Business School project in Azerbaijan Business 31 August 21:33
Kazakhstan increases export to Hungary despite COVİD-19 Business 31 August 21:27
Former India president Mukherjee dies after developing lung infection Other News 31 August 21:22
Azerbaijani businesses leading in South Caucasus - Robertson&Blums Finance 31 August 21:01
Iran's PMO provides opportunity for private sector to invest in ports Business 31 August 20:41
Romania’s import of products from Azerbaijan up Business 31 August 20:24
Iran says no decline in import of basic goods despite COVID-19 Business 31 August 20:23
Uzbekistan’s import of Turkish cars down during COVID-19 Turkey 31 August 20:07
Georgia reveals volume of exported peaches, nectarines Business 31 August 20:05
Georgia doubles volume of exported hazelnuts Business 31 August 20:04
Economic development, job creation in Georgia remain key priorities for EU Business 31 August 20:04
Export of Turkish cars to France declines Turkey 31 August 19:36
Export of Turkish clothing to US increases Turkey 31 August 19:34
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded via Iranian ports decreases Business 31 August 19:26
Export of Turkish cars to China growing Turkey 31 August 19:25
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan down Turkey 31 August 19:24
Imports from Iran's North Khorasan Province plunge Business 31 August 19:23
Uzbekistan imports more grains and legumes from Turkey Turkey 31 August 19:09
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Tehran Province up Business 31 August 19:08
Plastic cards in use increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 31 August 18:21
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 31 August 18:20
Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 August 18:16
Export of Turkish chemicals to France down World 31 August 18:10
S&P 500 hits record high at open for sixth straight session US 31 August 17:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 1 Oil&Gas 31 August 17:55
Georgian Liberty Bank reveals volume of appropriated movable and immovable property Business 31 August 17:52
Value of trade between Azerbaijan, Hungary remains stable Business 31 August 17:52
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iran’s Abadan port revealed Business 31 August 17:51
Total assets of Georgian VTB Bank up Business 31 August 17:50
Uzbekistan’s oil refinery to establish unified production control center Oil&Gas 31 August 17:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 31 August 17:37
Azerbaijan records decrease of payments through foreign bank cards ICT 31 August 17:31
Georgian President names Parliamentary Election Date Georgia 31 August 17:27
Germany’s CLAAS to establish agricultural vehicles manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 31 August 17:26
Turkmen company exports polypropylene products to several countries Business 31 August 17:18
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Ireland intensify Business 31 August 17:14
US servicemen arrive in Georgia to participate in defense exercises Georgia 31 August 17:14
Iran's Stock Exchange rebounds Business 31 August 17:11
Demand for Turkish carpets in Turkmenistan down Business 31 August 17:01
Kazakhstan's meat export volumes to Azerbaijan revealed Business 31 August 17:01
Activities of Iran’s Imam Khomeini port revealed Business 31 August 17:00
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of August 31 Business 31 August 16:54
Finland launches its own coronavirus tracing app Europe 31 August 16:52
Georgian Mzetamze company reduces production due to pandemic Business 31 August 16:50
Georgian TBC Bank reveals value of its total assets Finance 31 August 16:48
Georgian Basisbank sees increase in value of movable, immovable property Business 31 August 16:47
Trump adviser Kushner says peace is also desired by countries' people US 31 August 16:43
VAT cut pushes German inflation into negative territory Europe 31 August 16:42
IT Park Uzbekistan plans to enter foreign markets ICT 31 August 16:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory Politics 31 August 16:41
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan Politics 31 August 16:37
President Ilham Aliyev: We have always opposed the glorification of the Nazis and continue to do so Politics 31 August 16:35
Passenger car manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Business 31 August 16:34
Uzbek imports of Turkish chemical products slightly down Business 31 August 16:33
Israel increases import of chemical products from Turkey Business 31 August 16:31
Uzbekistan enhances crude oil production Business 31 August 16:30
Great demand for Turkish electrical goods observed in Russian markets Business 31 August 16:29
All news