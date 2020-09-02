Turkey records 47 deaths, over 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey recorded 47 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,572 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Koca pointed out the importance of precautions.

Some 109,443 tests have been carried out and 1,003 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The United States, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.