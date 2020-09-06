Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets

Turkey 6 September 2020 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to international markets dropped by 9.4 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1.6 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

This amount accounted for 2.2 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Jul. 2020.

"Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to $346.6 million in July 2020, which is 31.8 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

In July of this year, Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last twelve months, from July 2019 through July 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $3.9 billion," added the ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets
Ridiculed building in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş set for demolition
Ridiculed building in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş set for demolition
Number of COVID-19 recoveries hits 250,000
Number of COVID-19 recoveries hits 250,000
Loading Bars
Latest
Indonesia reports 3,444 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths Other News 13:41
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to exercise caution and avoid spread of COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 12:54
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets Turkey 12:50
Electric buses manufactured in Azerbaijan's Ganja may be supplied to Turkey, Central Asia Economy 12:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province increases Business 12:17
Georgian Lagazi wine cellar plans to put dried fruit on market Business 12:07
Agricultural Insurance Fund talks about livestock insurance in Azerbaijan Economy 12:05
Several injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain -- police Europe 11:59
Airstrikes kill 8 militants in northern Afghanistan Other News 11:05
Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election Other News 10:30
Number of Kyrgyzstanis cured of COVID-19 nearing 40,000 Kyrgyzstan 10:25
Ridiculed building in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş set for demolition Turkey 10:16
Iran’s foreign trade value surpasses $24b Economy 10:15
EITI: Kazakhstan benefits from efforts to make its extractives sector more transparent Business 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Adjara TV temporarily suspends broadcasting as one tests positive for coronavirus ICT 09:23
North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort Other News 08:52
505 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, total at 99,523 Kazakhstan 08:23
Number of COVID-19 recoveries hits 250,000 Turkey 08:13
Switzerland keen on promoting scientific, tourism ties with Iran Iran 08:11
Poland considers Turkmenistan important partner in energy sector Oil&Gas 08:03
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake US 07:54
5.9-magnitude quake hits 132 km NW of Ternate, Indonesia World 07:09
Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin Other News 06:19
Egypt confirms 130 new COVID-19 infections, 99,712 in total Arab World 05:02
Ecuador reports 118,045 COVID-19 cases, with 6,724 deaths World 03:41
Two French soldiers killed in Mali Other News 02:48
Peru allocates 3.9 bln USD to families affected by pandemic Other News 01:47
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 to 4,891 Russia 00:45
China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines Other News 00:08
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to EU plummet amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Iran discloses buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 5 September 23:54
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Transport 5 September 23:41
Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced Georgia 5 September 23:40
Kazakhstan ups its export to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 5 September 23:34
Weekly review of transport sector in Azerbaijan Transport 5 September 23:19
Azerbaijan Defense Minister attended the closing ceremony of International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO) Society 5 September 22:44
Volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 5 September 22:31
Azerbaijani MPs present football uniforms to IDP school children (VIDEO) Politics 5 September 22:04
Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia Finance 5 September 22:03
Iran boosts volume of transits via Chabahar port Business 5 September 21:54
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Kocaeli port disclosed Transport 5 September 21:34
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector's financing Business 5 September 21:22
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:04
Livestock and poultry sale significantly down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 21:03
Iran Khodro Industrial Group expands its manufacturing Business 5 September 20:39
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military cooperation Politics 5 September 20:34
Iran's saffron exports up Business 5 September 20:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 6 Oil&Gas 5 September 19:53
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible Georgia 5 September 19:21
EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status Uzbekistan 5 September 19:11
Iranian ambassador: one group of Iranians returned to Iran from Azerbaijan Society 5 September 19:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise again Finance 5 September 19:01
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin Politics 5 September 19:01
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Izmir port announced Transport 5 September 18:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil Politics 5 September 18:45
Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO) Politics 5 September 18:41
Sedan production grows in Iran Iran 5 September 18:31
France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days Europe 5 September 18:09
Uzbekistan to stop liquefied gas export to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 5 September 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 September 16:51
FAO to launch smart farming project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 16:41
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan grows Business 5 September 16:34
USAID talks about current projects to support women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Business 5 September 15:47
IKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal Europe 5 September 14:55
LPG transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 5 September 14:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy geological equipment via tender Tenders 5 September 14:41
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy pump and compressor pipes via tender Tenders 5 September 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Society 5 September 14:38
Kazakhstan to improve measures to counter shadow economy Business 5 September 14:37
Turkmenistan to increase carpet production Business 5 September 14:33
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase anti-icing fluid via tender Tenders 5 September 14:31
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections Georgia 5 September 14:29
Price of chemical fertilizers increases in Iran Business 5 September 14:20
Iran to supply its military needs domestically Business 5 September 14:16
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 5 September 14:10
Energy Ministry: New power supply facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 5 September 13:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 5 September 13:34
New facilities launched at Uzbekistan’s North Mubarek field Oil&Gas 5 September 13:23
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan Tourism 5 September 13:12
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to purchase spare parts for generators via tender Tenders 5 September 12:41
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO) Society 5 September 12:38
Over 60 parties register for 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 5 September 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 5 September 12:23
New school year starts in Iran Society 5 September 12:14
Azerbaijani oil price continues to go down Finance 5 September 12:05
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector Construction 5 September 12:04
Azerbaijani President's support of Turkey will become example of unity in Turkic world - professor Politics 5 September 11:50
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran increases Business 5 September 11:36
Uzbekistan eyes to integrate industrial production with science Uzbekistan 5 September 11:33
Iranian steel exporters should get license to export Business 5 September 11:26
Volume of foreign trade turnover in Turkmenistan grows Business 5 September 11:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 September 11:18
Azerbaijan's Aztelecom expanding countrywide telecommunication network ICT 5 September 11:11
India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge Other News 5 September 11:00
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 5 September 11:00
Iranian currency rates for September 5 Finance 5 September 10:59
Uzbek Electrotechnical Industry meets industrial output forecast Uzbekistan 5 September 10:44
Production indicators for Turkmenistan’s transport, communication sector increased Transport 5 September 10:39
EITI encourages Kazakhstan to mainstream transparency in extractive sector Business 5 September 10:20
All news