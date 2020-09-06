Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to international markets dropped by 9.4 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1.6 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

This amount accounted for 2.2 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Jul. 2020.

"Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to $346.6 million in July 2020, which is 31.8 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

In July of this year, Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last twelve months, from July 2019 through July 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $3.9 billion," added the ministry.

