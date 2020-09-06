Demand for Turkish-made carpets down at global market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of carpets from Turkey to world markets dropped by 7.3 percent from January through July 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $1.2 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets for the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent of the country’s total export for the same period of this year.

"In July 2020, Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets amounted to slightly over $249 million, which is 12 percent more compared to July 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of carpets to world markets in July this year amounted to 1.7 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from July 2019 through July 2020), Turkey exported carpets worth over $2.4 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu