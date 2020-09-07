Turkey reports 1,578 daily COVID-19 cases, 279,806 in total

Turkey confirmed 1,578 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 279,806, the Turkish Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 53 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,673, according to the data by the ministry.

Turkish health professionals conducted 96,842 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,779,539.

A total of 1,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 251,105 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,102.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.