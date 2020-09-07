Turkish energy company to set up call center through tender

Turkey 7 September 2020 21:09 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish energy company to set up call center through tender
Project to build housing units for MPs in Iran continues
Project to build housing units for MPs in Iran continues
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan opens large tourism cluster in Bukhara
Uzbekistan opens large tourism cluster in Bukhara
Latest
470 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 74,454 in total Arab World 22:11
Kazakhstan increases export to Afghanistan amid COVID-19 Business 22:11
Georgia to harvest huge high-quality nut crop in 2020 Business 21:11
Turkish energy company to set up call center through tender Turkey 21:09
Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units names reason for relatively low number of infected people Society 20:57
Issue of resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani territories raised at PACE meeting Politics 20:53
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions carried out through government’s payment portal Finance 20:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 20:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Zanjan Province up Business 20:27
Volume of petrochemical products produced in Iran climbs Oil&Gas 20:27
Azerbaijani investment company’s net profit down Finance 20:24
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 8 Oil&Gas 20:22
New audit company registered in Azerbaijan Finance 20:17
Japan discloses amount to be invested in Azerbaijan's tobacco industry Business 20:17
Iran boosts volume of wheat purchased from South Khorasan Province Business 20:16
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications discloses amount to be spent on LTE modems Tenders 19:41
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Fars Province grows Business 19:40
Oil and gas production volumes drop in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region Oil&Gas 19:38
Volume of polymer products sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 19:37
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran Business 19:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to support use of new financial instruments Finance 19:35
Investment advisors from Germany, US and Baltic States to visit Georgia Business 18:53
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations developing fast and have reached high level Politics 18:53
UKRFerry to resume regular traffic in Georgian port of Poti Transport 18:51
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (August 31-Sept.4) Finance 18:50
Georgia plans to encourage container shipping Transport 18:47
Gold sales significantly increase in Uzbekistan Finance 18:44
EU's share in total imports of Azerbaijan up Business 18:41
Iran discloses amount of saved money via gas supplies Oil&Gas 18:40
Geological exploration planned to be conducted in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 18:35
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort Politics 18:34
Turkey reveals seven-month data on cargo runs through its Trabzon port Turkey 18:12
Georgia moving to closed economy model Business 18:00
EU, WHO deliver medical supplies to Azerbaijan for COVID-19 patients Society 17:55
Ipak Yuli Bank to rehabilitate businesses of Uzbek entrepreneurs Business 17:54
Azerbaijani share in Georgian railroad-transported oil products up Oil&Gas 17:51
President Ilham Aliyev: The destruction of our historical and religious monuments on the part of Armenia represents a crime against the entire Muslim world Politics 17:47
European fund to support startups in Uzbekistan Business 17:44
Armenia turning Caucasus into second Middle East Armenia 17:43
Participants list of Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be known by mid-September Society 17:42
Azerbaijan's foreign minister receives new Iranian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 17:30
International Sweeft Digital starts collaboration with Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency ICT 17:26
New housing sale prices increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 17:23
Georgian Leasing Company attracts investments from Swiss funding platform Symbiotics Finance 17:20
Electricity facilities commissioned in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 17:19
Turkmenistan increases import of medicines from EAEU countries Business 17:15
Kazakhstan’s National Bank reduces country’s 2020 GDP growth forecast Business 17:13
Georgia reveals volume of consolidated losses of commercial banks Finance 17:09
Russia reports 5,185 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 17:09
Uzbekistan to create unified database of foreign entrepreneurs Uzbekistan 17:08
Etihad to provide COVID-19 insurance to passengers to boost travel confidence Arab World 17:03
Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:03
Georgia reduces quarantine period to 8 days Transport 16:59
Iran reveals volume of gold produced in Kurdistan Province Business 16:58
Turkmenistan stepping up development of new oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 16:56
National Wine Agency of Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 16:52
Israel sizzles in record temperatures Israel 16:50
Iranian MFA: No bounds for Iran to develop relations with Azerbaijan Politics 16:47
No pandemic pause for IKEA's U.S. shopping mall plan US 16:46
Kazakhstan’s agriculture sector to undergo digitalization in three directions ICT 16:43
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy water vacuum pump via tender Tenders 16:39
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia again shows its two-facedness by refusing to vote for resolution on Georgia Politics 16:38
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 16:35
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of North Macedonia Politics 16:31
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Iranian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 16:29
Georgia closely cooperates with Azerbaijan in field of hazelnut production Business 16:25
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy v-belts via tender Tenders 16:24
Iran offers discounts on Ro-Ro ships in Caspian Sea Business 16:15
Azerbaijan expands export of fruit, vegetables Business 16:10
Kazakhstan taking measures to double its agriculture export volumes Business 16:09
Russian products attract great interest in Azerbaijan Business 16:08
Georgian Silknet finishes 1H2020 with losses Finance 16:03
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy foam generators for vertical steel tanks via tender Tenders 15:46
Zanganeh: Iran expanding its extraction from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 15:36
SOCAR reveals volume of processing by Azerikimya in 2019 Oil&Gas 15:24
Almaty's tax base strengthened by corporate income tax in Kazakhstan Business 15:19
FMs of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss various aspects of bilateral co-op Politics 15:06
Electricity production via renewable sources surges in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:01
Iran declares number of exporters fulfilling foreign exchange obligations Finance 14:56
Iran may import cars as SKD from China Transport 14:54
Another platform installed at Iran’s Naft Shahr oil field Oil&Gas 14:54
Data on sale of polyethylene at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for August 2020 Business 14:53
Georgian Chirina plans sausage production Business 14:47
Iran and Afghanistan to construct new customs border Business 14:45
Oil Rocks: Completed and ongoing drilling works Oil&Gas 14:41
Nokia takes a hit as Samsung secures Verizon 5G deal Europe 14:30
Turkey's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for August Business 14:19
Kazakhstan's progress on harvesting grain revealed Business 14:16
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 7 Society 14:08
Volume of tomatoes and apples grown in Iran revealed Business 14:07
Israel's budget deficit widens to 8.1% Israel 14:06
Kazakhstan doubles crude oil exports to Uzbekistan in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 14:03
More companies to join Iran's Stock Exchange Business 14:02
Iran Energy Minister asks private sector to facilitate the country`s permanent membership in EAEU Business 13:59
Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing Europe 13:53
Iran plans to commission oil facilities on Qeshm Island Oil&Gas 13:52
Afghanistan may serve as land-bridge to Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:52
Gold price in Azerbaijan shows decline Finance 13:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 13:36
Embassy: Geographical proximity, easy access, cultural affinity make Georgia attractive to Turkey Business 13:35
All news