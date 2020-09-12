Turkey ramping up cement export to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Germany rose by 4.2 percent from January through July 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $140.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Turkey exported cement in the amount of $22.7 million to Germany in July 2020, which is 8.4 percent more than in July 2019.

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets from January through July 2020 increased by 0.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having stood at slightly over $2.06 billion.

According to the ministry, the cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In July 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $351.6 million, which is 11.5 percent more compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets in July this year amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020), Turkey exported cement in the amount of more than $3.5 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu