Turkey increases trade turnover with US

The trade turnover between Turkey and the US increased by $108.2 million in June 2020 compared to June 2019, exceeding $1.5 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on Aug. 28.

"The export from Turkey to the US amounted to $719.4 million while import from the US - $773.6 million in June 2020," the ministry said.

The trade turnover between Turkey and the US increased by $564.5 million from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $9.8 billion.

"Export of Turkey to the US amounted to $4.1 billion while import from the US - $5.7 billion from January through June 2020," the ministry said.

Turkey's export in June 2020 increased by 15.7 percent compared to June 2019, amounting to $13.5 billion.

Turkey's import in June 2020 increased by 8.3 percent compared to June 2019 and amounted to $ 16.3 billion.

Turkey's trade turnover amounted to $174.1 billion from January through June 2020.

Turkey's export decreased by 15.1 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $75.2 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey's import decreased by 3.2 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $98.9 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

