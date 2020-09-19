Turkey summons Greek envoy over expletive headline against Erdoğan

Turkey on Friday summoned Greece's envoy to the country over a despicable headline in a Greek newspaper about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Insulting and cursing should not be seen in terms of freedom of the press, Çavuşoğlu said in a news conference.

The newspaper, Demokratia, printed a highly expletive headline which included direct swearwords against Erdoğan.