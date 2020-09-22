Turkey records 1,743 new COVID-19 cases, 1,202 recoveries
Turkey on Monday recorded 1,743 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"The number of our seriously ill patients approached 1,500," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.
"We must reduce the burden on our health care professionals in order to continue their devoted work. This can only happen by following the precautions," he urged.
The Health Ministry data showed 112,942 tests were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours and 1,202 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus.
The country's overall case count now stands at 304,610, with 268,435 recoveries. The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 7,574.
