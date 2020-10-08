Gasoil shipment figures via Turkish port unveiled

Turkey 8 October 2020 10:47 (UTC+04:00)
Gasoil shipment figures via Turkish port unveiled
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations
Salehi: There’s no problem for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations
Iranian official: neither side fulfills their obligations in nuclear deal
Iranian official: neither side fulfills their obligations in nuclear deal
Latest
School in Azerbaijan's Goranboy under fire from Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:59
Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen co-op with Russia Business 10:53
Azerbaijan destroys drone of Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:52
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:51
Volumes of jet fuel shipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:48
Gasoil shipment figures via Turkish port unveiled Turkey 10:47
Dolomite transshipment figures via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:47
LNG shipment data across Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:46
Turkey announces benzol shipment figures through local ports Turkey 10:46
Turkey discloses fuel oil shipments through local ports Turkey 10:44
Int'l documents say Armenia-occupied lands belong to Azerbaijan - Iranian professor Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:43
Azerbaijan unveils footage of Armenian army equipment abandoned on battlefield (VIDEO) Politics 10:29
Officials of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Secretariat of First VP donate funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Politics 10:28
Armenia must accept all demands of Azerbaijan - Turkish presidential administration Turkey 10:27
Azerbaijani, German MFAs hold phone talks Politics 10:24
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Society 10:23
Chairman, members of Azerbaijani Parliament transfer funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Politics 10:22
Azerbaijan captures new strongholds of Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Azerbaijan reveals new civilian casualties from Armenian armed attacks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
Azerbaijan concerned with Armenia trying to involve foreigners in Karabakh conflict clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Power lines in Azerbaijani settlements damaged from Armenian shelling (PHOTO) Society 09:55
EBRD, Turkmenistan stepping up cooperation in number of areas Finance 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 8 Uzbekistan 09:51
Every time Armenia fails on battlefield, it tries to harm civilians, Azerbaijan's president says Politics 09:50
Azerbaijan has powerful army, it doesn't need mercenaries - President Aliyev Politics 09:46
Azerbaijan says Turkey in no way involved in Karabakh conflict Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan considers Armenians living in Karabakh Azerbaijani citizens - president Politics 09:41
Construction of TAP’s part in Albania to be supported by European Commission Oil&Gas 09:33
Turkey, Russia can really have positive impact on events in region, reduce escalation - president Politics 09:29
Azerbaijani president says Armenian PM annoying world leaders with his phone calls Politics 09:28
Azerbaijan's Ganja under fire once again by Armenian troops Politics 09:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Geneva Politics 09:16
UN Security Council Resolutions of 1993 must be implemented - President Aliyev Politics 09:15
Desite fire from Armenia's territory, we don't strike territory of Armenia - Azerbaijan's president Politics 09:12
Iran’s non-oil exports value hits $13.5bn in H1 Business 08:56
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan's villages in Barda, Aghjabedi Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:47
Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani settlements Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:32
Armenian armed forces defeated in more directions of front line Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:32
Pentagon reports about holding of bilateral US-Georgia consultations on defense issues Georgia 08:15
Iran on path to become W. Asia’s electricity hub Business 07:59
Tajikistan restores regular flights with China Transport 07:53
China's 2060 carbon neutral goal bill could hit over $5 trillion Other News 07:34
Trump says U.S. troops in Afghanistan should return home by Christmas US 06:48
Major Milan fair is focusing on China among key markets for Italian wine Europe 05:53
Sudan's main port resumes operation after closure by protesters Other News 05:09
Jordan's king appoints new PM Arab World 04:18
G20 tourism ministers agree to maximize travel sector's contribution to economy Tourism 03:24
Chevron workers face demands to reapply for jobs under global restructuring Oil&Gas 02:39
ASEAN ministers discuss rules-based cyberspace, CII protection at 5th AMCC ICT 01:43
Amazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal Business 00:28
Human trials of Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccines to start in late October Turkey 7 October 23:32
Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 23:25
PM meets with Head of OSCE/ODIHR Observer Mission Georgia 7 October 23:19
Tajikistan and Sierra Leone establish diplomatic relations Tajikistan 7 October 22:33
Tesla has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year Business 7 October 22:03
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10 Oil&Gas 7 October 21:56
Azerbaijan's Supreme Court unveils measures taken in response to Armenian military aggression Politics 7 October 21:55
Azerbaijani flag raised in center of Jabrayil city (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 20:44
Operational meeting held under leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of Ministry of Defense (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 20:40
Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to Sky News Arabia and GEO TV channels (VIDEO) Politics 7 October 20:07
Shellings by Armenian Armed Forces cause fires and destructions in Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure, says Azerbaijani MES (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 19:51
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 7 October 19:42
Kazakhstan eyeing extending prohibition on ferrous metals scrape export Business 7 October 19:42
Azerbaijani political parties do not regard France as OSCE MG co-chair Politics 7 October 18:58
Tehran Stock Exchange index continues to grow Business 7 October 18:40
Iranian flu vaccine to be distributed next year Society 7 October 18:37
Iran lifts ban on kiwifruit exports Business 7 October 18:35
Iran eyes to export electricity to Europe Business 7 October 18:33
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 18:27
Georgian Nadi Group plans to build new factory Construction 7 October 18:16
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company fulfilled its production plan fully Oil&Gas 7 October 18:15
Georgia establishes FinTech association ICT 7 October 18:08
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses daily volume of oil produced in September Oil&Gas 7 October 18:08
Georgia names volume of turnover Aero structure Technologies Cyclone Business 7 October 18:06
Foreign citizens arriving in Georgia to have to take rapid antigen test Transport 7 October 18:06
Uzbekistan, Egypt in talks over joint furniture production Uzbekistan 7 October 18:05
Azerbaijan's intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 18:01
Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed Politics 7 October 17:51
President Aliyev signs law “On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan” Politics 7 October 17:48
Armenian PM embarrassed himself again during interview for BBC Politics 7 October 17:47
Azerbaijani president congratulates Emir of Kuwait Politics 7 October 17:41
Cultural Vandalism by Armenia in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 17:40
Turkey unveils bentonite shipment data via local ports Turkey 7 October 17:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 7 October 17:37
Armenia's “heroic return” of lost positions is fantasy, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 7 October 17:28
Uzbekistan, France to create agrologistic complexes in Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 7 October 17:28
Head of Iran's Presidential Office: Armenia must end occupation of Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 17:23
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender on work related to oil wells Tenders 7 October 17:16
New wheel lathe installed at Uzbek railway workshop Transport 7 October 17:15
Georgia reveals volume of imported pork Business 7 October 17:08
Bank of Georgia allocates financial assistance to cultivate bilberry plantations Business 7 October 17:08
Oil & gas extraction to increase in Iran's Ilam Province Oil&Gas 7 October 16:54
Business prospects for Uzbek enterprises to be positive, says research Business 7 October 16:53
Russian president talks about obligations towards Armenia within CSTO Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 16:51
Dutch coronavirus cases hit new high, up nearly 5,000 in 24 hours Europe 7 October 16:33
Turkey reveals crude oil shipments across local ports Turkey 7 October 16:30
Armenian servicemen flee, leaving their military equipment on battlefield (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 16:29
Georgia increases import of ground and instant coffee Business 7 October 16:24
Turkey discloses eight-month volume of ammonium nitrate shipment through its ports Turkey 7 October 16:23
Russia's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for September Business 7 October 16:23
All news