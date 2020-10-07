Human trials of Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccines to start in late October

Turkey 7 October 2020 23:32 (UTC+04:00)
Human trials of Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccines to start in late October

Turkey is counting down to its first vaccine, or vaccines, against COVID-19. If the work goes as planned, a vaccine will be available in the second quarter of 2021 when the country plans to produce 50 million doses monthly, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Directorate of Health Institutes endorses 31 vaccine and drug projects, and among them are two vaccines developed by Erciyes University in the central province of Kayseri and by private company Koçak Farma. All three are set to switch to human trials by the end of this month, according to officials who say groups of healthy volunteers, composed of 20 to 80 people, will be injected in the first stage. The number will increase in the following stages and will eventually reach at least 3,000 people in Turkey and abroad. Advancing to the next stages depends on whether the vaccines have serious side effects on volunteers.

The vaccines are subject to licensing by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK), which is a member of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). ICH membership allows vaccine licenses to be internationally recognized.

Professor Aykut Özdarendeli, who oversees the vaccine study at Erciyes University in Kayseri, said Turkish scientists’ knowledge and infrastructure in line with international standards helped them to accelerate the vaccine development project.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced last week that Turkey was days away from human trials for three vaccines out of 13 vaccines under development. The study led by Özdarendeli saw animal trials on 19 animals infected with the virus. Ten of them were given a vaccine while the others were placed in a control group without administering the vaccine. After two weeks, injected animals survived and had no traces of the virus in their lungs. Four of the animals in the control group died, and the five remaining still had the virus lingering in their lungs.

Koçak Farma’s vaccine is an inactivated vaccine that uses the dead version of the virus that causes the disease.

Meanwhile, human trials of a Chinese-made vaccine continue across Turkey. Phase 3 trials of the vaccine developed by the company Sinovac began in the capital Ankara’s Hacettepe University in September. This week, more volunteers were injected with the vaccine at Ankara City Hospital, including the hospital’s chief physician, Aziz Ahmet Surel. The trials are being conducted at 25 centers across Turkey where 15,000 people were set to be injected with the new vaccine. The vaccine will be available in early 2021 if the trials succeed.

Turkey well prepared

Turkey on Tuesday reported 1,511 more coronavirus patients and 1,229 recoveries. Data by the Health Ministry shows that the total patient count rose to 327,557 while the recoveries totaled 287,599 with the additions in the last 24 hours. Health officials conducted 112,421 more COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday, bringing the overall count above 11 million. The death toll from the virus reached 8,553, with 55 more fatalities. The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,414, while 6.2% suffer from pneumonia.

Dr. Irshad Ali Shaikh, interim director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Turkey office, says Turkey fares well on the testing and contact tracing aspect of the outbreak based on infection rates. Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Wednesday, Shaikh said Turkey has a well-functioning system of neighborhood clinics and well-organized contact tracing teams.

“With the onset of flu season, the number of contact tracers reached the 10,000s. Since April, the Health Ministry tripled the number of contact tracing teams, and Turkey has sufficient capacity (for tracking patients). But if the public fails to take recommended precautionary measures, no country can fight this global pandemic alone. People should be careful about wearing masks and keeping social distancing. Without measures, an increase in the number of cases is inevitable,” Shaikh said.

The WHO recently opened a new office in Istanbul that will serve the country and the wider region. The Geographically Dispersed Office of the WHO will serve as a key response center to health crises. Shaikh said it was significant to open such an office at the time of pandemic and in Turkey. “This is basically a place for preparedness for the region, Turkey and the world. We see countries’ response to this global crisis is only good if they are prepared well in advance. We have seen how prepared Turkey was after the first cases were reported in March. It now has the benefits of this early preparedness,” Shaikh said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10
Iran's Marun Oil &amp; Gas Production Company fulfilled its production plan fully
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company fulfilled its production plan fully
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses daily volume of oil produced in September
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses daily volume of oil produced in September
Loading Bars
Latest
Amazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal Business 00:28
Human trials of Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccines to start in late October Turkey 7 October 23:32
Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 23:25
PM meets with Head of OSCE/ODIHR Observer Mission Georgia 7 October 23:19
Tajikistan and Sierra Leone establish diplomatic relations Tajikistan 7 October 22:33
Tesla has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year Business 7 October 22:03
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 10 Oil&Gas 7 October 21:56
Azerbaijan's Supreme Court unveils measures taken in response to Armenian military aggression Politics 7 October 21:55
Azerbaijani flag raised in center of Jabrayil city (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 20:44
Operational meeting held under leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of Ministry of Defense (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 20:40
Assistant to Azerbaijani president gives interview to Sky News Arabia and GEO TV channels (VIDEO) Politics 7 October 20:07
Shellings by Armenian Armed Forces cause fires and destructions in Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure, says Azerbaijani MES (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 19:51
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 7 October 19:42
Kazakhstan eyeing extending prohibition on ferrous metals scrape export Business 7 October 19:42
Azerbaijani political parties do not regard France as OSCE MG co-chair Politics 7 October 18:58
Tehran Stock Exchange index continues to grow Business 7 October 18:40
Iranian flu vaccine to be distributed next year Society 7 October 18:37
Iran lifts ban on kiwifruit exports Business 7 October 18:35
Iran eyes to export electricity to Europe Business 7 October 18:33
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV (PHOTO) Politics 7 October 18:27
Georgian Nadi Group plans to build new factory Construction 7 October 18:16
Iran's Marun Oil & Gas Production Company fulfilled its production plan fully Oil&Gas 7 October 18:15
Georgia establishes FinTech association ICT 7 October 18:08
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses daily volume of oil produced in September Oil&Gas 7 October 18:08
Georgia names volume of turnover Aero structure Technologies Cyclone Business 7 October 18:06
Foreign citizens arriving in Georgia to have to take rapid antigen test Transport 7 October 18:06
Uzbekistan, Egypt in talks over joint furniture production Uzbekistan 7 October 18:05
Azerbaijan's intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 18:01
Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed Politics 7 October 17:51
President Aliyev signs law “On renaming Madagiz village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Sugovushan” Politics 7 October 17:48
Armenian PM embarrassed himself again during interview for BBC Politics 7 October 17:47
Azerbaijani president congratulates Emir of Kuwait Politics 7 October 17:41
Cultural Vandalism by Armenia in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 17:40
Turkey unveils bentonite shipment data via local ports Turkey 7 October 17:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 7 October 17:37
Armenia's “heroic return” of lost positions is fantasy, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 7 October 17:28
Uzbekistan, France to create agrologistic complexes in Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 7 October 17:28
Head of Iran's Presidential Office: Armenia must end occupation of Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 17:23
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender on work related to oil wells Tenders 7 October 17:16
New wheel lathe installed at Uzbek railway workshop Transport 7 October 17:15
Georgia reveals volume of imported pork Business 7 October 17:08
Bank of Georgia allocates financial assistance to cultivate bilberry plantations Business 7 October 17:08
Oil & gas extraction to increase in Iran's Ilam Province Oil&Gas 7 October 16:54
Business prospects for Uzbek enterprises to be positive, says research Business 7 October 16:53
Russian president talks about obligations towards Armenia within CSTO Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 16:51
Dutch coronavirus cases hit new high, up nearly 5,000 in 24 hours Europe 7 October 16:33
Turkey reveals crude oil shipments across local ports Turkey 7 October 16:30
Armenian servicemen flee, leaving their military equipment on battlefield (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 16:29
Georgia increases import of ground and instant coffee Business 7 October 16:24
Turkey discloses eight-month volume of ammonium nitrate shipment through its ports Turkey 7 October 16:23
Russia's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for September Business 7 October 16:23
Kobuleti plant of Georgian Adjara Textile Company resumes operation Business 7 October 16:22
Georgia reveals volume of exported peaches and nectarines from May 1 to October 7 Business 7 October 16:13
Bank of Georgia funds rose hothouse construction Business 7 October 16:13
CSTO obligations don't apply to Karabakh conflict - Kremlin spokesman Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 145 COVID-19 recoveries Society 7 October 16:01
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijan's external debt to GDP Finance 7 October 16:01
PASHA Capital ranks first for Baku Stock Exchange's transactions Finance 7 October 15:57
New telecommunication facilities commissioned in Uzbek region ICT 7 October 15:51
Georgia plans to export almond milk and almond flour Business 7 October 15:48
Algerian scholar talks French president's attitude towards human rights Europe 7 October 15:46
Gazprom's purchase of Uzbek gas drops in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 7 October 15:40
EU Commission: Extension of TAP should be at heart of new gas infrastructure Oil&Gas 7 October 15:37
Belarus, Azerbaijan in talks over further oil supplies Oil&Gas 7 October 15:14
Data on jacquard terry sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Sept. 2020 Business 7 October 15:14
Kazakhstan's national oil company announces Eurobonds placement Oil&Gas 7 October 15:11
Armenia continues to shell Azerbaijan's settlements in Tartar, Fuzuli Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 15:11
Iran's IRGC inaugurates several water supply projects Business 7 October 15:09
Newly appointed British Ambassador meets with Georgian officials Georgia 7 October 15:04
World Bank says Azerbaijan's GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 7 October 14:58
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 7 Society 7 October 14:58
Kazakhstan’s GDP could return to its pre -pandemic level only by 2022, forecasts say Business 7 October 14:49
Georgia sees increase in potatoes import Business 7 October 14:49
Trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Thailand drops Business 7 October 14:37
Armenia targeting civilians, Trend news agency’s editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 October 14:32
FATF blacklisting Iran has prevented flu vaccine import Society 7 October 14:31
Azerbaijan's import of Israeli products down Business 7 October 14:30
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine generator Tenders 7 October 14:22
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated Sheybey village in Jabrayil (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 14:14
Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office files criminal case related to shelling of BTC oil pipeline Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 14:04
World Bank predicts Georgia's economy to contract Business 7 October 14:01
Staff of ASG contributes to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund from their salaries Society 7 October 13:59
Albania, Italy to grant operating permits for TAP soon Oil&Gas 7 October 13:49
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district killed as result of Armenian armed forces’ shell Politics 7 October 13:40
Russian military expert talks ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 13:38
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan's exchange for September Business 7 October 13:32
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian counterpart Politics 7 October 13:25
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces destroy their own tank Politics 7 October 13:16
Azerbaijan's Azerkhalcha OJSC to build carpet workshop in Goranboy district Business 7 October 13:15
Iran reveals amount of investment made to Bushehr Province’s industrial parks Finance 7 October 13:14
Uzbek regions to undergo digital transformation by the end of 1Q2021 ICT 7 October 13:14
Trend news agency's Editor-in-Chief in an interview to CNN Türk TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 13:03
Azercell provides communication support to military reporters Society 7 October 13:02
Azerbaijan’s reestablishing control of its territory to benefit Azerbaijani, Armenian people Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 12:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 7 Finance 7 October 12:54
Azerbaijan releases update on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Politics 7 October 12:47
Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers approves procedure for financing SMEs dev't projects Economy 7 October 12:46
Energy Charter welcomes work on energy transit under Chairmanship of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 7 October 12:43
Uzbekistan’s economy on the rise despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 7 October 12:39
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian armed forces’ military equipment (VIDEO) Politics 7 October 12:33
All news