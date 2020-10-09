Turkish export of carpets to int'l markets declines

Turkey 9 October 2020 13:10 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's Trade Ministry says export of locally-made chemicals abroad shrinks Turkey 13:15
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro opens tender for purchase of rubber materials Tenders 13:13
Demand for Turkish leather goods in int'l markets falls Turkey 13:11
Azerbaijani FM to pay working visit to Moscow Politics 13:11
Turkish export of carpets to int'l markets declines Turkey 13:10
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster resumes flights operation on more routes Transport 13:06
Total refinery closures to stand at 2.5 mb/d in 2020–2025 Oil&Gas 13:05
Georgia’s Innovations and Technology Agency implements new project in ICT sector development ICT 13:03
Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss enhancing bilateral ties in trade and economic sphere Business 13:02
Big damage inflicted on civilians of Azerbaijan’s Barda as result of Armenia’s provocation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:02
Iran declares trade turnover with EU member states Business 13:02
UNEC transfers 100,000 Azerbaijani Manat to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, and the process continues Society 12:58
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs TPAO's license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan’s Qazgeology exploring for lead, zinc Business 12:49
Poland Azerbaijanis protest against Polish MP's inadmissible action Politics 12:47
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:44
Russia’s Tatarstan plans to increase barley exports to Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan Business 12:43
Two Russian airlines granted pemission to launch flights to Turkmenistan Transport 12:43
Milk processing plant built in Georgian village of Kumisi Construction 12:30
Kazakh Gas Refinery to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 12:30
Georgia to attract American investors to Anaklia Port Transport 12:29
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan in talks to develop co-op amid COVID-19 Business 12:29
Air traffic volumes plummet in Kazakhstan as result of COVID-related restrictions Transport 12:28
Oil prices head for 10% weekly jump as Norwegian supply faces drop Oil&Gas 12:25
Uzbekistan considers reducing import rate of duty-free products Finance 12:21
Kazakhstan's National Bank names reasons for country's reserves value drop Finance 12:20
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves down Finance 12:18
Armenian gov't continues to mislead own citizens despite defeat - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:18
Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation developing within int'l structures Business 12:17
Azerbaijani satellite found Armenia's illegal activities on site of demolished historical monuments (PHOTOS) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijan shares video footage from liberated territories of Jabrayil district Politics 12:14
Shell with white phosphorus found in Fizuli fired by Armenian Armed Forces - agency (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:10
Armenia shelling Azerbaijani civilians, MP Sevil Mikayilova on TRT Arab TV channel (VIDEO) Politics 12:08
Azerbaijan finds shells from weapons prohibited by CCM, used by Armenia (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:00
Azerbaijani Ecology Ministry appeals to int'l organizations to condemn Armenian environmental terror Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
Georgia reports 527 new coronavirus cases, 313 recoveries Georgia 11:43
Oil demand in aviation to reach 2019 levels only in 2023–2024 Oil&Gas 11:40
Loan expenses of travel companies to be compensated in Uzbekistan Tourism 11:40
Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:31
Armenian Armed Forces launching missiles at Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan Politics 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 9 Finance 11:30
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:29
Copper production surges at Central Asia Metals PLC operated fields in Kazakhstan Business 11:29
Baku Higher Oil School donates to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 11:25
Azerbaijan denies Armenian claims of shelling church in Shusha (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:10
Azerbaijan battles fires caused by heavy shelling from Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 11:03
WTO, Turkmenistan discuss issues of strengthening bilateral partnership Business 11:01
Statement of German MFA reflects attitude of int'l community on Karabakh conflict, expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:49
Azerbaijan’s liquids supply to decline by 0.3 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry updates on Armenia's military casualties (VIDEO) Politics 10:39
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks destroyed, captured equipment of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 10:34
Personnel of military units of Armenian Armed Forces evacuating from Khankendi Politics 10:25
Oil demand recovery process will extend into 2022, 2023 Oil&Gas 10:24
Money transfers volume surges in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:22
Azerbaijan hasn't taken a step back, final destination - Karabakh, says defense ministry Politics 10:18
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to expand intergovernmental agreements Business 09:48
Number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan surpass 60,000 Uzbekistan 09:47
Renaissance Capital reveals forecast on Azerbaijan's GDP for 2021 Finance 09:39
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Azerbaijani delegation discussing Karabakh conflict Politics 09:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, US review dev’t of transport, energy corridors Oil&Gas 09:28
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Katabu, Indonesia Other News 08:46
Baku Media Center donates funds to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 07:59
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 107 Kazakhstan 07:57
Number of COVID-2019 cases worldwide up by over 267,000 in past day - WHO World 06:59
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 149,000 Other News 05:44
U.S. imposes new Iran sanctions US 04:35
Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 03:19
Kyrgyz president says ready to step down when law and order restored Kyrgyzstan 02:13
Moscow reports 33 coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 01:43
Georgia selects Dea Kulumbegashvili's ‘Beginning’ for Oscar nomination Georgia 00:55
Ilam province' handicrafts exports top $1 mn in 6 month Iran 00:19
Kazakhstan launches COVID-19 contact tracing app Kazakhstan 00:14
Spouse of former UN Secretary General sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 8 October 23:20
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden US 8 October 23:19
Iran’s H1 aluminum output tops 200,000 tons Iran 8 October 22:45
Kazakhstan, Russia debate joint projects development Kazakhstan 8 October 22:17
Turkey reports 1,615 new COVID-19 patients Turkey 8 October 22:16
Armored vehicles of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 21:43
Georgia reveals volume of hazelnuts exported to Azerbaijan Business 8 October 21:35
France plans to put Lyon and Lille on maximum COVID-19 alert Europe 8 October 21:00
Armenia - responsible for tension – Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikailova on Turkish Anews TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 8 October 19:57
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian servicemen leave their combat posts and flee Politics 8 October 19:54
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijan’s settlements Politics 8 October 19:54
Azerbaijan shares another video footage showing capture of military equipment from Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 19:38
Journalist report proves that French nationals of Armenian origin in ranks of Armenia’s forces as mercenaries - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 8 October 19:22
Iranian automakers plan to move toward electronic vehicles Transport 8 October 19:04
Kazakhstan's drug-producing company to launch export to EU Business 8 October 18:52
Kazakhstan to simplify transit passage of ships via internal waters Transport 8 October 18:50
Various frameworks on Karabakh conflict settlement being worked out - Russian Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:44
Armenian armed forces’ military equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 8 October 18:35
Armenia's ex-president organized delivery of large batch of weapons - media outlets Armenia 8 October 18:24
Minister: Georgia expects economic growth Business 8 October 18:17
Armenia shelling residential areas in Azerbaijan - atrocities against civilian population, Israeli expert says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:11
Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Ferrum Kapital LLC Finance 8 October 18:07
Armenia using civilian aircraft to transport weapons under guise of humanitarian aid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 October 18:07
Kazakhstan looking to up investors activity in renewable energy Oil&Gas 8 October 18:01
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to sign co-op agreement with LUKOIL Oil&Gas 8 October 17:59
The FIG EC accepts proposal of Acrobatic Gymnastics Technical Committee of European Gymnastics, Pan American Gymnastics Union Society 8 October 17:59
World Bank shows readiness to support Georgia in purchase of COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 8 October 17:54
