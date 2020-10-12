Turkey reports 1,502 new COVID-19 patients, 335,533 in total

Turkey reported 1,502 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday, raising the total tally in the country to 335,533, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition, 59 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,837, while 1,212 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 294,357, according to the Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,411, the ministry said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 109,301 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 11,615,715.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.