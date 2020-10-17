Export of leather goods from Turkey to Ukraine decreases
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: We are responding to them on battlefield, we are avenging and will continue to avenge deaths of innocent civilians on battlefield
Missiles fired at Mingachevir intercepted by air defense forces - General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan
Response to political leadership of Armenia for terror in Ganja to be harsh - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General
ID card of teenager found among debris of destruction in Azerbaijani Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Search and rescue operation continues in Ganja - Ministry of Emergency Situations of Republic of Azerbaijan
No military facilities on territory where missile attack carried out in Ganja - Ministry of Emergencies
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Fuzuli city and several villages of district liberated from occupiers
Pashinyan repeats Saddam Hussein's actions against civilians, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia's foreign ministry in vile manner attempts to deny its state responsibilty for this nefarious war crimes
Listening to U.S. officials talking about so-called "Artsakh" - embarrassing, says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation