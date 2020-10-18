Erdoğan announces additional 85 bcm of natural gas on Black Sea gas discovery site

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday visited Turkey’s first oil and gas drilling vessel Fatih in the Black Sea. During his visit he announced that a further 85 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas has been found, bringing the total amount to 405 bcm, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey's aim is to make this gas available to the country in 2023, Erdoğan said. "The reserve we discovered in the Black Sea is our country's largest hydrocarbon source so far," he said, adding that Turkey’s dependence on foreign natural gas will decrease significantly.

Turkey will continue to search for hydrocarbon resources in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the president stated. During his speech, he also touched upon the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean saying that the European Union should act fair, otherwise it will allude to the end of the block.