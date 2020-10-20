Turkey reports 2,026 new COVID-19 cases, 349,519 in total

Turkey confirmed 2,026 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 349,519, the Turkish Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 75 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,371.

A total of 1,424 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 305,427 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,447.

Turkish health professionals conducted 116,249 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 12,524,561.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.