Armenian ban on import of Turkish goods not to impact Turkey's economy, says Turkish government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.22

Trend:

The introduction of a temporary ban on the import of goods from Turkey by Armenia won't affect the Turkish economy in any way, the government told Trend in Oct.22.

“The export of goods from Turkey through Georgia to Armenia doesn’t makeup even 1 percent of the total volume of Turkish exports, and it’s absurd and ridiculous to think that boycotting Turkish goods by Armenia will at least somehow affect the Turkish economy,” the government stressed.

On October 21, 2020, the government of Armenia decided to introduce a temporary ban on the import of products from Turkey. The decision will come into force on December 31.