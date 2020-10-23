Cars export to Georgia decreases, Turkish Ministry of Trade

Turkey 23 October 2020 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Cars export to Georgia decreases, Turkish Ministry of Trade
A framework agreement of cooperation between IsDB and Standard Chartered Bank Arab World 10:32
IsDB Group and UAE Ministry of Economy co-organise first digital edition of Annual Investment Meeting on 20-22 October 2020 Arab World 10:29
Oil demand for petrochemicals to decline in advanced world Oil&Gas 10:25
Famous UK-based poetess of Azerbaijani origin appeals on Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
First mobile connection in Karabakh! Society 10:24
Global demand for jet fuel to peak around 2030 Oil&Gas 10:19
Diesel consumption to peak later this decade Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for October 23 Finance 10:08
Iran and Russia to lift visa requirements Business 10:06
German Commerzbank ready to expand partnership with Turkmenistan Finance 10:02
OSCE Minsk Group's co-chairman from Russia goes to US Washington for meetings on Karabakh Russia 10:00
Almost all countries to see lower oil demand in 2021 than in 2019 Oil&Gas 09:54
Iran lifts rice import ban Business 09:52
Timing of US Secretary of State's meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister announced Politics 09:50
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter President Aliyev Politics 09:49
Oil prices to be higher than projected levels in 2020 Oil&Gas 09:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 23 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran reduces cars imports from Turkey Turkey 09:44
Azerbaijan's 9M2020 exports to Ukraine increases Business 09:44
Processes automation and robotization in digitalization of fuel and energy complex carried in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:42
Cars export from Turkey to Iraq decreases for 9M2020 Turkey 09:41
Ambassador Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 09:31
UN comments on upcoming meeting of Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Ministers in Washington Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:28
Azerbaijani soldier addresses people in connection with coronavirus (VIDEO) Society 09:27
Azerbaijan - our home, our homeland, says Azerbaijani soldier of Jewish origin (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:20
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 23 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:16
Important territories, high grounds liberated as result of operations by Azerbaijan Army - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:14
Azerbaijan approves procedure for maintaining personal records of insured persons Society 09:14
Amount of value added tax paid by private sector down in Georgia Finance 09:14
Georgia reveals number of subscribers of five largest providers ICT 09:12
Income of Internet providers operating in Georgia up ICT 09:11
Britain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan Europe 08:01
Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 110,000 Kazakhstan 07:25
Israeli aircraft attack Gaza military sites in response to rockets firing Israel 06:51
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:17
Intel reports 4 pct drop in third quarter revenue Other News 05:28
U.S. sanctions three new Iranian organizations for alleged election disinformation US 04:59
Israel says Gazan militants fire 2 rockets into southern Israel Israel 04:15
Turkey confirms 2,102 daily COVID-19 patients, 355,528 in total Turkey 03:31
Moscow records another 62 coronavirus deaths Russia 02:45
Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of debate: aide US 02:01
France extends curfew as COVID second wave surges in Europe Europe 01:19
Armenians commit provocation during sanctioned protest action of Azerbaijani youth in Poland (PHOTO) Politics 00:45
WHO reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases across the globe World 00:25
ANAMA disseminates info on missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Kurdamir by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 22 October 23:44
Car exports to Israel declines, Turkish Trade Ministry Turkey 22 October 23:44
Situation when significant part of Azerbaijan's territory is lost can't last forever, Vladimir Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 October 23:43
We already started to plan our future agricultural development with respect of liberation of territories - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 23:23
Without normalization of relations with Turkey and with Azerbaijan Armenia has no future - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 23:20
If Armenia makes constructive steps and liberate territories of course, we will open all communications - President of Azerbaijan Politics 22 October 23:20
Popular Front Party, and Musavat Party going against national interests of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 23:15
With TAP pipeline everything is on the schedule, says president of Azerbaijan Politics 22 October 23:12
If any country assumes role of mediator, this country must be neutral, says Azerbaijani president Politics 22 October 23:05
International monitors, peace-keeping forces one of last issues, which had to be addressed - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 23:00
All the regions of Azerbaijan must be liberated, says President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:56
Azerbaijan is fighting itself, we don’t need any foreign fighters - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:52
There will be no referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:46
If we are attacked, we must not only defend ourselves, but also launch a counter-attack - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:41
Our refugees and internally displaced persons must return to all the occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:37
We must have decisive say about international monitors, says Azerbaijani president Politics 22 October 22:33
If Minsk Group for 30 years cannot produce results, it speaks for itself - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 22:33
WHO roots for rapid diagnostic tests to boost COVID-19 war in Africa Other News 22 October 22:05
Kazakhstan to boost export of agricultural products to SCO markets Kazakhstan 22 October 21:29
Int'l organizations informed about rocket attacks on Azerbaijani regions (PHOTO) Politics 22 October 21:00
Morale of Azerbaijani army personell at high level - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 22 October 20:59
With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev Politics 22 October 20:37
More military equipment of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 22 October 20:07
Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Agbend village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 22 October 19:54
Central Bank presents forecasts for Uzbekistan’s macroeconomic dev’t Finance 22 October 19:30
Kazakhstan, Romania trade turnover increases despite COVID-19 Business 22 October 19:10
With liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over Azerbaijani-Iranian state border ensured - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 October 19:05
Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 4 villages of Jabrayil district - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 October 18:59
Azerbaijani Army liberates 13 villages, Aghband settlement of Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president Politics 22 October 18:57
Russia continues to make active efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 October 18:33
OIC Parliamentary Union condemns Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 22 October 18:32
Azerbaijani RabitaBank's assets for 9M2020 grow Finance 22 October 18:31
Morocco decreases import of Turkish cars Turkey 22 October 18:29
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to jointly attract funds for transport corridors dev’t in Central Asia Transport 22 October 18:23
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on resumption of flights Transport 22 October 18:13
Armenia's tries to present its position as "peaceful" - total nonsense, Azerbaijan says Politics 22 October 18:10
Iran to offer loans to support industrial production Business 22 October 18:03
Isbank Georgia talks about its cooperation with IFC Business 22 October 18:02
Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months Europe 22 October 17:57
Cargo transportation between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan grows despite decline in int'l trade Transport 22 October 17:56
Export of cars from Turkey to France down Turkey 22 October 17:55
Yerevan's foreign policy only possible if Armenia accepts it needs to make peace with Azerbaijan - Svante Cornell Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 October 17:52
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of domestic cars to China up Turkey 22 October 17:50
Georgia sees increase in price of medicines Business 22 October 17:47
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan Business 22 October 17:47
Azerbaijan Rabitabank’s net profit for 9M2020 revealed Finance 22 October 17:44
National Bank of Georgia takes another steps to stabilize lari exchange rate Finance 22 October 17:43
Procedure for calculating total amount of insurance premiums approved in Azerbaijan Society 22 October 17:43
Turkey's export of cars to US edge lower Turkey 22 October 17:30
Karabakh hostilities cause direct disruption to health care amid COVID-19 - WHO Politics 22 October 17:30
Import of Turkish cars by Azerbaijan declines Turkey 22 October 17:29
Yerevan must withdraw troops, mercenaries and terrorists from Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 October 17:16
