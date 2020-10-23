Turkey confirms 2,102 daily COVID-19 patients, 355,528 in total

Turkey reported 2,102 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 355,528, the Turkish Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 71 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,584.

Turkish health professionals conducted 117,198 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 12,876,267.

A total of 1,581 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 310,027 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,599.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.