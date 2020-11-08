Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government

Turkey 8 November 2020 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The Azerbaijani troops are giving a worthy response to the occupation forces in all directions of the front under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, the Turkish government told Trend on Nov. 8.

“Azerbaijan’s achievements, including the liberation of Shusha city, make Turkey happy,” the Turkish government said. "Shusha is the native land of Azerbaijan and this city has been liberated from the Armenian occupation today."

The Turkish government added that Azerbaijan, independently liberating its territories, actually fulfills the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that the Shusha city was liberated on Nov.8.

"With a feeling of boundless pride I state that Shusha city has been liberated from occupation! President Aliyev said while addressing people. “Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all Shusha residents!"

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

