Turkey's total COVID-19 patients exceed 400,000

Turkey's total number of COVID-19 patients increased by 2,693 on Wednesday to 402,053, the Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition, 86 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,145 in the country, while 2,112 more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 344,613 since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,095.

A total of 145,989 tests were conducted over the past day in Turkey, bringing the overall number of tests to 15,565,409.