Turkish, UK officials disscuss issues related to Karabakh conflict
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
Spokesman for the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin met with Chief of the Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Richard Moore in Ankara city, Trend reports referring to Turkish Anadolu Agency.
During the meeting, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the latest events in Libya were discussed in detail.
The sides also exchanged views on the common security policy of the two countries regarding ensuring stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.
The officials also touched upon the issues of cooperation in the field of security and foreign policy, as well as the topics of further development of relations between Turkey and the UK.
