Turkey registers over 4,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 360,000

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Turkey as the country registered 4,215 new cases on Wednesday, while the number of recovered patients surpassed 361,000, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

With 116 more fatalities the same day, the country’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 11,820.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Turkey stood at over 16.6 million as the country continues to test over 150,000 people per day.

Turkey’s filiation rate stands at nearly 100% while the number of seriously ill patients stands at 3,742.

Despite its best efforts to avoid draconian measures, Turkey announced sweeping restrictions on Tuesday to keep the surging coronavirus cases in check.

According to the new measures, first announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and later revised by the Interior Ministry, a partial curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. will be imposed nationwide on weekends.

Schools will remain shut for the remainder of the first semester, with students switching to online education. Restaurants and cafes will be barred from hosting customers and will only be allowed to provide delivery and takeout orders.

Businesses such as grocery stores, shopping malls and hair salons' operating hours are now limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Restaurants and cafes will be able to serve takeout orders during daytime hours and will switch to delivery-only after 8 p.m.