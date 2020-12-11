Macron’s position shows his political inexperience - President Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s clear position destroyed the calculations of French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Anadolu agency.
“Macron’s position shows his political inexperience,” President Erdogan said. “The victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh region opened a new page in the history of the Caucasus. I am confident that the history of the region will henceforth develop in a completely different direction.”
