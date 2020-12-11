Minsk Group failed to fulfill its commitments on Karabakh conflict - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

Trend:

OSCE Minsk Group failed to fulfill its commitments on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of Turkey Recep Tayyib Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media outlets.

Erdogan said that Azerbaijan, whose territory was under the occupation of Armenia, endured for a long time, but the time has come to solve the problem.

"Azerbaijan will be our fraternal country and we are always close to Azerbaijan," he noted.

The brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan was shown to the whole world during the Victory Parade in Baku, added the president.

The Victory Parade was held on December 10 in Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.