Turkey registers 32,106 new coronavirus cases as recoveries near 460,000

Turkey confirmed 32,106 more COVID-19 infections, including 5,607 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The total number of cases reached over 1.78 million with the latest additions, the data showed.

At least 5,516 patients recuperated from the diseases over the past day, bringing the tally to 458,109, while total fatalities rose to 15,977 with 226 additions.

Across the country, more than 208,873 COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to more than 20.7 million.

The number of seriously ill people now stands at 5,952, though the rate of increase in severe cases is falling.

Urging the nation to follow safety measures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: "Let's insistently protect ourselves and our loved ones until the vaccine is administered and takes effect. This is our common responsibility."