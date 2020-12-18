China's import of Turkish cement up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to China increased 4.7 times in the past 10 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having surpassed $50.7 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In October 2020, Turkey’s cement exports to China grew 8.2 times compared to October 2019, exceeding $9.87 million.

From January through October 2020, steel exports from Turkey to global markets decreased by 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $10.1 billion.

Turkey’s steel exports abroad during this period amounted to 7.4 percent of the country's total exports.

In October 2020, Turkey exported steel worth over $1.11 billion to international markets, which is 4.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s steel exports in October 2020 accounted for 6.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from October 2019 through October 2020), Turkey exported steel worth nearly $12.2 billion.