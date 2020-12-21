Turkey's total COVID-19 cases exceed 2.02 mln
Turkey reported on Sunday 20,316 COVID-19 cases, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,024,601. Meanwhile, Iran's tally hit 1,158,384 with 53,625 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 246 to 18,097, while the total recoveries climbed to 1,800,286.
Latest
Azerbaijani MFA calls on House of Representatives of Dutch Parliament to abandon its one-sided position
Georgian gov’t determining high risk groups for vaccination, working to receive vaccine ‘as soon as possible’
The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister